HRW: Govt refutes allegations of oppressing refugees, foreign detainees

KUALA LUMPUR (March 12): The Ministry of Home Affairs has refuted allegations in the latest Human Rights Watch (HRW) report, which claims that the government oppresses refugee groups and foreign nationals by placing them in overcrowded detention centres allegedly exceeding capacity.

Minister of Home Affairs Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail stated that there are currently 20 immigration depots nationwide with a capacity of 20,650, however, as of March 7, the number of individuals housed in them is 13,655, which is clearly under capacity.

“The HRW report stands dismissed on its own merits. Let the figures speak for themselves. Is it overcrowded? The answer is no. How much do we spend to manage these 20 depots? Last year, we allocated RM123 million, but spent only RM83 million,” Saifuddin explained.

“When individuals are deported, we even cover their ferry and air travel expenses as part of our care. However, HRW claims that we engage in torture leading to fatalities,” he elaborated during the Minister’s question time in the Dewan Rakyat, responding to Lim Guan Eng’s (PH-Bagan) inquiry.

He further noted that the occupants of immigration depots primarily hail from Myanmar, with a total of 4,541 individuals, followed by Indonesia (3,797), the Philippines (2,914), Bangladesh (1,000), Thailand (329), and 1,054 from various other countries.

He highlighted that those held in immigration depots consist of individuals who have completed prison sentences for numerous offenses and are awaiting travel documents, as well as those apprehended under various offenses under the Immigration Act and passport-related laws.

“There are even UNHCR cardholders among the detainees, but they include individuals involved in legal violations, drug-related crimes, rape, murder, and rare earth theft cases in Sik, Kedah,” he said, adding that a total of 41,658 individuals were repatriated to their respective countries last year.

Following the release of the HRW report, the Public Accounts Committee has called upon the Ministry of Home Affairs and relevant non-governmental organisations to present clarifications regarding the issue, he stated.

However, it is understood that when HRW was requested to provide evidence supporting their claims, including specifying the locations of alleged deaths and oppression, they were unable to do so, he noted.

“They could not present a shred of evidence, yet they have broadcasted their report worldwide,” he remarked. – Bernama

— MORE TO COME —