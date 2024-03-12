International advisors of USPG pay courtesy call on TYT

KUCHING (March 12): Members of the international advisors to the United Society Partners in the Gospel (USPG) paid a courtesy call on Yang di-Pertua Negeri Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar at Astana Negeri yesterday.

International advisor member Rt Revd Datuk Danald Jute said they were impressed with his excellency’s long-standing commitment to building a better understanding and relationship amongst people of all racial and religious backgrounds.

“He (Wan Junaidi) is well known for his work in promoting harmonious understanding and relationships amongst us Malaysians of various ethnic backgrounds and religions. It was a brilliant visit.

“Wan Junaidi shared with us his works in promoting understanding amongst people of all religious and ethnic backgrounds back from his early days as a Member of Parliament, to his work as a federal minister and Speaker of our senate, and now as our governor. All of these, we believe, goes well for our nation, and more so our beloved Sarawak,” said Danald when contacted by The Borneo Post today.

The Bishop of the Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei added that the members were especially touched by how the Sarawak government, through the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor), has been giving financial assistance to all houses of worship and mission schools.

Members of the international advisory group hail from Ghana, England, Botswana, Canada, India, Namibia, Samoa, the Pacific and Malaysia and are tasked with advising the work and mission of the USPG.

For the record, the USPG is an Anglican missionary body based in the United Kingdom which supported the coming of Gospel and mission schools in Borneo more than 170 years ago.

In the evening, the members of the international advisory group attended a dinner hosted by the state government in their honour at a restaurant here.

The guest of honour was Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas together with his wife Datin Amar Dato Doreen Mayang.

Also present were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil, Unifor director Datu Jack Aman Luat, Dato Janang Bungsu, and leaders of various non-Muslim faith groups.