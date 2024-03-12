Kapit police bid solemn farewell to drowned comrade Sgt Jonathan Lambet (Video)

KAPIT (March 12): Kapit police held a solemn ceremony this morning to bid farewell to Sgt Jonathan Lambet, who tragically drowned in a boating mishap last Thursday.

Upon the arrival of Jonathan’s coffin at the Kapit District Police Headquarters, eight pall bearers carried it from the police hearse for the ceremony attended by officers and personnel, including civilian staff.

Leading the last respects were Kapit police chief DSP Rohana Nanu, Song police chief DSP Rowney Michael Jalat, and Dalat police chief DSP Saga Chunggat.

At 9.15am, the cortege left the Kapit Police Headquarters for Jonathan’s final journey home to Bau, where his funeral will be held tomorrow.

Rohana is among those travelling to the town for the funeral.

Jonathan was one of five people travelling in a fibre boat that sank after being caught in a whirlpool near SK Lepong Baleh, Sungai Baleh last Thursday around 5pm.

The sole survivor was Moses Ngui, who was saved by a passing longboat driver and passenger.

On Saturday, Jonathan’s body was found at the Kapit Waterfront, while boat driver Jack Balan’s body was found in Sibu, and the body of fellow passenger Amerson John Nain from Kuching was found in Meradong.

As of the time of writing, Cpl Iskandar Ibrahim from Kelantan is still missing.

The search and rescue operation for Iskandar entered its sixth day today.

Joining the search are Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) personnel from Kapit and Song, Marine Police from Sibu, Civil Defence Force, and police.