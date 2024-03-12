Kpg Tematu to hold Gawai carnival, pageant on June 28 and 29

KUCHING (March 12): The Karnival Gawai Tematu 2024 and Bitanding Dayung Gawea Tematu 2024 will be held on June 28 and June 29 this year at Kelab Rekreasi Pengguna Dan Pengurusan Dewan Serbaguna, Kampung Tematu here.

Organising chairman of the 9th edition of the Gawai carnival and pageant, John Pata, said the theme for the event this time will be ‘Jak Ndi Otin, Samah To Kayak Adat Bidoyoh’ which translates to ‘Let us preserve the Bidayuh customs together, with one heart’.

“The competitions scheduled for the two-day event are Bitanding Dayung Gawea Tematu 2024, Bitanding Sindok Gawea Tematu 2024 and Bitanding Onak Dayung Gawea Tematu 2024.

“The link for online registration forms were announced on March 9, and the deadline for submissions is April 7, 2024,” he said.

The registration form link for Bitanding Dayung Gawea Tematu 2024, Bitanding Sindok Gawea Tematu 2024 and Bitanding Onak Dayung Gawea Tematu 2024 can be found on the ‘Karnival Gawai Tematu’ and ‘Bitanding Dayung Gawea Tematu’ Facebook pages.

The top three winners of Bitanding Dayung Gawea Tematu 2024 will receive a cash prize of RM2,000, RM1,800 and RM1,500 respectively, as well as a trophy, participation certificate and other prizes each.

Consolation prize winners will take home RM300, hamper and participation certificate.

Similar prizes await the winners of the other competitions.

For the winners of Miss Talent, Miss Tourism, Miss Popularity, Miss Photogenic, Miss Best Costume, Miss Best Contemporary Dress and Miss Traditional, each will receive RM400, a trophy and a sash.

John said in addition to the competitions, there will also be exhibitions by various government and non-governmental agencies, food and beverage stalls, and much more.

For more information, contact John (019-8259395), Canters (019-8744716) or Leonora (016-8723236).