Kuching Car Free Morning postponed until after Hari Raya Aidilfitri, says Datuk Bandar

KUCHING (March 12): The Kuching Car Free Morning programme has been delayed to respect the holy month of Ramadan, said Kuching North Datuk Bandar Hilmy Othman.

“The programme will resume on May 5, which is right after Hari Raya Aidilfitri. That being said, I would like to welcome everyone to participate in the programme once it resumes.

“The programme is great for us, as it is very beneficial for our health and fosters social interaction,” he said when met by reporters after launching the opening of the Satok Ramadan Bazaar here today.

Since January 2022, the Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) has joined forces with the government, private agencies and community to organise the programme.

The programme aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, and provide citizens with recreational spaces for social interaction while contributing to environmental care.

Also present at the bazaar today were minister-in-charge of DBKU and Deputy Minister II of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi and Satok assemblyman Dato Ibrahim Baki.