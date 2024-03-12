Lutong Bomba chief: Search for youth missing since March 4 called off after no new leads found

Tuesday, March 12
By Jenifer Laeng on Sarawak
The SAR team holds a discussion with the family members of the victim after no new leads have been found on the eight day of the operation.

MIRI (March 12) The search and rescue (SAR) operation for an 18-year-old youth who went missing after he fell into the Kuala Baram river on March 4 was called off yesterday evening after no new leads were found.

Lutong fire station chief Henry Jugah said the decision was made following a discussion with the family members of the victim, identified as Japar James Tedong.

“On the eighth day of SAR yesterday, the operation team had expanded the search area to five-kilometre radius from where the victim was last seen but the effort was futile.

“Therefore, at 5.20pm, the SAR team decided to call off the operation after a discussion with the family,” he said in a statement last night.

Henry said that the SAR would be reactivate should there be new leads in the future.

