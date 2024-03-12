Lutong Bomba chief: Search for youth missing since March 4 called off after no new leads found

MIRI (March 12) The search and rescue (SAR) operation for an 18-year-old youth who went missing after he fell into the Kuala Baram river on March 4 was called off yesterday evening after no new leads were found.

Lutong fire station chief Henry Jugah said the decision was made following a discussion with the family members of the victim, identified as Japar James Tedong.

“On the eighth day of SAR yesterday, the operation team had expanded the search area to five-kilometre radius from where the victim was last seen but the effort was futile.

“Therefore, at 5.20pm, the SAR team decided to call off the operation after a discussion with the family,” he said in a statement last night.

Henry said that the SAR would be reactivate should there be new leads in the future.