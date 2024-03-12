Miri MP delivers aid to families made homeless by fire

MIRI (March 12): Two families rendered left homeless after a fire gutted their houses here recently received cash donations and other means of assistance from Miri MP Chiew Choon Man yesterday.

The families were each given RM500, gas cylinders, stoves and kitchen utensils.

Representing Chiew to hand over the donations and assistance package was his aide Raymond Tegang.

Based on a previous news report, the two affected families comprised a total of nine members aged between nine and 61 years.

All had managed to safely escape prior to the arrival of firefighters.