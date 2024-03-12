Mukah Polytechnic’s Insan Super programme draws 140 students

MUKAH (March 12): A total of 140 students participated in the ‘Insan Super: Kenal Diri Bongkar Potensi 2024’ programme held at the main lecture hall of Mukah Polytechnic (PMU) recently.

The programme was organised by the Islamic and moral education unit and general studies in collaboration with the psychological management unit and student affairs and development department at PMU.

PMU spokesperson Dayangku Farah Azeila Awg Mohamat said the programme aimed to help students recognise their hidden potential and motivate them to achieve excellence in their lives.

“This programme can uncover their confidence when dealing with the outside community,” she said in a statement.

She said an objective of the programme was to develop self-potential among the students and help overcome obstacles and challenges that hinder their personal progress.

She hoped the attendees learned to enhance their self-reliance and self-responsibility to achieve their goals.

The guest speaker was Nurul Hidaya Hamli who is a psychology officer of PMU’s Psychological Management Unit.