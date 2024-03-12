PKAJKK wins 3rd Lebunda Charity Tennis Tournament

KUCHING (March 12): Pertubuhan Kebajikan & Amal Jariah Komuniti Kuching (PKAJKK) won the 3rd Lebunda Charity Tennis Tournament after they edged Sarawak Society For The Deaf (SSFTD) 2-1 in the final at Kompleks Tenis Tan Sri Datuk Amar Bujang Mohd Nor here last Sunday.

In the final, Elmy Muliani Ajaib Jamahari and Chang Sig of PKAJKK lost 6-8 to Maggie Ng and Ann Liew in the first game.

However, the second game saw Amin Tamel-Zainoren Alek beating Sap Jilan-Edwin Jambol 8-5 to level the score 1-1.

Wahi Samad-Shuairi Zawawi delivered the winning point for PKAJKK when they beat Shawn Lee-Christopher Bishop 7-6 (rtd).

The champions received RM1,500, the Puan Sri Dayang Lela Abang Zawawi challenge trophy and medals while SSFTD collected RM1,400 and medals.

Meanwhile, Kuching Autistic Association (KAA) edged Sarawak OKU Skills Development Association (SOSDA) 2-1 to finish third and collected RM1,300 and medals.

The fifth placing went to Sarawak Society For The Blind (SSFTB) which beat JKK Sourabaya Indah (JKKSI) 2-1.

Before the prize presentation, a minute’s silence was observed for Emerson John Nain who tragically lost his life in the Kapit boat tragedy a few days ago.

Amerson or more fondly known as “Sunny”, was an active tennis member of both Peratuan Tenis Bumiputera and the Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association. His death is sadly felt by the tennis fraternity in Kuching.

All the participants also donated to the late Amerson’s family.

All winning prizes that were donated to the six charitable bodies were given away by Pertubuhan Kebajikan Lebunda Kuching chairperson Norzan Bujang and the Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Kuching Xing Weiping.

The two-day tournament organised by Pertubuhan Kebajikan Lebunda Kuching and TF Rinduk attracted 50 players who represented six teams.