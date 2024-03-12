Rain fails to dampen spirit of Jagoi Trail Run 2024 participants

KUCHING (March 12): The heavy downpour early Saturday morning did not stop 300 runners from participating in this year’s Jagoi Trail Run in Bau.

They gathered early at the starting point in the compounds of Kampung Serasot village hall for the flagging off by state Deputy Minister of Transport Dato Henry Harry Jinep who is Tasik Biru assemblyman.

The run was divided to the 6km, 20km, 50km and 70km categories.

According to the organisers, the event was successfully held with many participants enjoying the opportunity to explore the scenic routes.

The participants comprised those from Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, Singapore, Ireland, United States of America, India, South Africa and the United Kingdom.

The routes covered the hilly views and countryside in Jagoi, Bau area including oil palm plantations and beautiful mountain views.

The routes also passed through various villages including Kampung Jagoi Plaman Bouw, Kampung Jagoi Sebobok, Kampung Jagoi Serikin, Kampung Plaman Jagoi, Kampung Jagoi Duyoh, Kampung Jagoi Sri’eng, Kampung Skibang, and Kampung Stass.

The event was organised by the Alpha Sports Event and supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, N2 Tasik Biru Service Centre, and Sarawak Land Custody and Rehabilitation Authority.