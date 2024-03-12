Retired cop: Veterans underappreciated, allowance of SP recipients should be reviewed

MIRI (March 12): A recipient of Malaysia’s highest gallantry award feels veterans are underappreciated despite risking life and limb for the country.

Retired Special Branch officer Datuk Paul Kiong, 80, is therefore calling out the federal government for an adjustment to the allowances for Darjah Kebesaran Seri Pahlawan Gagah Perkasa (SP) recipients and other veterans to safeguard their welfare.

Kiong was with another recipient of the SP award, retired Police Field Force corporal Etim Bijam, 85, on March 8 at the Police Museum in Bukit Aman, sharing their experience and contributions in combating the communist insurgency from 1968 to 1989.

Etim was accompanied by his daughter Linda Nacha, who was only four years old when her father fought off and defeated communist insurgents who were laying in ambush.

Kiong said the federal government should revise veterans’ service pensions based on current salary scales, as per the recent ruling of the Federal Court, and adjust the allowances for SP recipients to commensurate with cost of living.

He also said the veterans had expressed their disappointment with the lack of recognition for their contributions in combating the communist insurgency.

The SP title, the highest federal award in Malaysia surpassing other prestigious titles like Datuk, Tan Sri and Tun, was bestowed upon Kiong and Etim for their ‘supreme courage and bravery in extraordinary and highly dangerous situations’.

Kiong also called for special privileges such as fast lanes at government hospitals for SP holders, as there are only five of them who are still alive.

SP recipients receive a monthly allowance of RM2,000 that was last revised in 2009.

“It deserves another revision like in the United Kingdom and other countries where allowances for those awarded the Victoria Cross are reviewed every five years,” he said.

Furthermore, SP recipients, especially those who are elderly like Etim, should be appreciated and not forgotten, he added.

“Increasing the allowance of SP recipients would be ample appreciation of the services and sacrifices of those who defended the country and will prove that the government is aware and cares about the welfare of retired groups,” Kiong said.