RM205,000 allocated to 41 mosques, suraus in Sibu for Ramadan

SIBU (March 12): A total of RM205,000 has been allocated to 41 mosques and suraus here for them to run Ramadan activities this year.

According to Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee, each of them would receive RM5,000.

“From the RM5,000, RM4,000 is channelled from the allocation under Nangka state constituency service centre, and RM1,000 is contributed by Lakis (Sibu Islamic Welfare Trust Board),” said the Nangka assemblyman when met by reporters after the presentation of cheques at Masjid Al-Qadim here yesterday.

On a separate subject, Dr Annuar also invited all Muslims in Sibu to join the ‘Quran Hour 2024’ programme, to take place at Dewan Lakis here this March 29.

“We call upon the committee members of the 41 mosques and suraus to attend the ‘Quran Hour’, where recitation of verses from the Holy Book will be carried out in two sessions: from 9am to noon, and from 2pm to 6pm.

“We expect a turnout of 500 participants,” he added.

Dr Annuar also took the opportunity to invite the townsfolk to the ‘Sungkei Perdana’ (mass break-of-fast) programme this March 23 at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase I.