Sarawak Foundation, SME Aerospace ink MoU to develop aerospace industry

KUCHING (March 12): Sarawak Foundation and SME Aerospace Sdn Bhd have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate in developing the aerospace industry in Sarawak.

In a joint statement yesterday, the foundation and SME Aerospace said the MoU aims to establish a strategic partnership to promote collaboration in highly skilled human capital development and expand the industry’s capabilities and capacities.

They said the collaboration will boost the industrialisation of the aerospace manufacturing sector and facilitate the implementation of related projects, leveraging their respective benefits and advantages, encompassing expertise, manpower, information and support.

“This partnership will focus on knowledge sharing, skills and talent development, technology transfer, and joint research and development initiatives in the focus areas of high-tech aero engineering and aerostructure manufacturing,” they said.

The MoU would be in line with Sarawak’s strategies to serve as a catalyst for the state aviation ecosystem, attracting other industry players across the value chain to set up base in Sarawak, as well as stimulating the state green economy initiatives through the use of hydrogen and microalgae as sustainable aviation fuel.

Sarawak Foundation director Mersal Abang Rosli said the collaboration with the company was in step with the local and international demands in the aerospace business community sector.

He said the partnership would also augur well for Sarawak’s initiative to provide quality education, human capital development, and new business opportunities for local entrepreneurs towards creating a high-income society in the state.

“Such partnership will not only benefit our organisations but also contribute to the overall development and vision of the aerospace industry in Sarawak as a whole,” he said.

Similarly, SME Aerospace director Datuk Suffian Eltrada Ahmad said the collaboration would explore the potential for mutual learning and value creation as both parties could synergise their strengths and expertise.

“Together, we can achieve significant advancements in high-value, high-tech aerospace technology and services regionally and globally,” he added. — Bernama