Sarawak may embark on biodegradable plastic campaign, says Dr Sim

KUCHING (March 12): Sarawak may soon embark on a biodegradable plastic campaign following the success of the ban on plastic straws, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said this will be the next stage to preserve the environment and limit the effects of climate change.

“For the next stage, what we need to do is (figure out) how to embark on recyclable plastic. We slowly started off with the plastic straw-free campaign.

“Various discussion (were held) with the stakeholders on (the usage) of degradable plastic. It is not only recyclable but also has to be degradable.

“This is a part of our contribution to make our planet greener,” he told reporters during a walkabout at Emart Batu Kawa’s Ramadan Bazaar today.

Dr Sim, who is also Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister and Batu Kawah assemblyman, said the world is now facing the effects of climate change, including in Sarawak.

“I’m not sure if you noticed it or not, the weather this year is very unusual. After Chap Goh Mei, it is still raining every day.

“In the northern part of Sarawak, we usually don’t get bushfires until about July or August but this year there is burning in March.”

He also noted that Sarawak has passed a legislation to address climate change towards achieving net zero carbon emissions, and called on the people to play their part.