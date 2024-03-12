Sukma XXI: Sarawak Sports Village to be completed by end of April (Video)

KUCHING (March 12): The under-construction Sarawak Sports Village is expected to be completed by the end of next month.

Located behind the Sarawak State Stadium in Petra Jaya here, the village will be able to accommodate about 500 athletes for the upcoming 21st edition of the Malaysia Games (Sukma XXI).

It comprises a four-storey hostel, a single-storey multipurpose hall, a guard house, and a canteen.

Sarawak Sports Corporation chief executive officer Awang Putrayusrie Awang Redzuan told The Borneo Post that the RM25 million project will be completed by April 30.

As for the wushu centre, he said construction progress had reached 35 per cent and it is expected to be ready by July 9, while the cricket and rugby grounds are under Phase 2 of construction.

Currently at 10 per cent completion, work on the facilities is expected to be finished by the end of next month.

Awang Putrayusrie also said Sarawak’s first velodrome is at the planning state and expected to be ready in 2026.

During a press conference on Monday, Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the sports facilities under construction are part of the state government’s efforts to develop Sarawak as a sports powerhouse.

Once all the projects are completed, Abdul Karim said the sports complex in Petra Jaya would be the largest of its kind in the country, where different sports facilities are located at the same venue.

Sukma XXI will take place across nine divisions in Sarawak from Aug 17-24.

There will be 37 sports categories and over 400 events involving athletes from across Malaysia.

Deputy State Secretary Datu Hii Chang Kee has been appointed chief executive officer to oversee Sarawak’s preparations to host the national event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Borneo Post (@theborneopost)