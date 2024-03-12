S’wak Energy celebrates International Women’s Day 2024 with ‘Spin a Wheel for a Cause’

KUCHING (March 12): Sarawak Energy recently celebrated International Women’s Day (IWD) 2024 with an innovative ‘Spin a Wheel for a Cause’ initiative in the spirit of women empowerment and community support.

Organised by the Sarawak Energy Leading Women Network (SELWN) in partnership with Hope Place, the charity event reflected the spirit of this year’s IWD theme ‘Inspire Inclusion’ while making a meaningful impact on the community.

Sarawak Energy in its press release said the theme aligned with the utility company’s commitment to fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion as well as women empowerment in building a progressive organisation.

The event, which was hosted at Spin with Kai here, drew an enthusiastic turnout of 150 participants who took part in five spinning class sessions to raise funds for 55 families in need, with a focus on single mothers and women among 300 disadvantaged families in Kuching and its surrounding areas.

Following the spin classes, the IWD celebration concluded with a celebratory lunch at Raia Hotel and Convention Centre, which was also joined by Sarawak Energy group chief executive officer Datuk Sharbini Suhaili.

He underscored the importance of the day’s events and the ongoing commitment of Sarawak Energy to fostering an inclusive environment that values and promotes gender equality in his address.

Drawing on the themes of empowerment, resilience, and collective efforts, he emphasised the organisation’s initiatives and the strides made towards creating a more equitable workplace and society.

Sharbini also took the opportunity to thank SELWN, Hope Place and all collaborators and attendees for their dedication and contributions to the success of the IWD.

He highlighted SELWN’s vital role in driving women’s empowerment through targeted development programmes, networking opportunities, and mentorship.

These initiatives are crucial for enabling women to fully realise their potential, demonstrating SELWN’s substantial influence in promoting an inclusive and equitable culture within Sarawak Energy.

Sarawak Energy Corporate Services senior vice president Siti Aisah Adenan, who is also SELWN executive champion, reaffirmed the organisation’s dedication to inspiring inclusion and extending support to those in need.

Sarawak Energy continues to prioritise diversity, equity, and inclusiveness – creating a workplace where all individuals can thrive.

Its IWD celebration served as a powerful demonstration of community strength and underscores the critical need to cultivate an atmosphere where each person is empowered to contribute towards creating a world that is more inclusive and equitable for all.