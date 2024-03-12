Teamwork, sportsmanship highlighted in UPM Bintulu’s first-ever paintball programme.

BINTULU (March 12): The recent ‘Paintball Pursuit Expedition’ held by Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) Bintulu Campus highlighted more than just the game.

UPM Bintulu’s senior psychology officer Muhammad Abdul Rahim Habib said the programme, the first-ever of its kind carried out by the campus, also focused on instilling in the participants the importance of teamwork, sportsmanship and good communications.

“I am very pleased to see the encouraging response from the local community for this programme, which not only focuses on the skills needed for the game, but also advocates good qualities such as teamwork, communications and sportsmanship – all beneficial in many aspects of life,” he said in his opening remarks.

Meanwhile in his speech earlier, programme director Rayner Junny said the main objective of the ‘Paintball Pursuit Expedition’ was to spread awareness of both the diversity and uniqueness of the game.

“We offer better packages in an effort to reduce the burden on new players.

“We hope that this programme would not only provide a meaningful experience to the participants, but also help change the negative perception about paintball,” he said.

Rayner said the programme incorporated face-to-face learning, in addition to workshops on the basic techniques and equipment in paintball.

“We also want to make paintball more accessible to everyone,” he added.

For this programme, UPM Bintulu had engaged Kidurong Paintball Club president Johnson Lee as the guest speaker.

“He (Lee) has extensive experience in this sport, and has taken part in many state and nationam-level competitions.

“The Kidurong Paintball Club also provided a full range of paintball equipment for the practical session at the shooting booth.

“This practical session offered participants new experiences and lessons, in getting them to know more about this sport,” said UPM Bintulu in a press release.