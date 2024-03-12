Temenggong: Sibu urgently needs more Chinese community leaders

SIBU (March 12): There is an urgent need for more Chinese community leaders here following the increase in population as well as number of housing estates, said Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau.

He said there are still many vacant Chinese ketua masyarakat and ketua kaum (KMKK) or community leader vacancies in Sibu and Kanowit.

“We have not received any response of the submitted appeals for reappointment for quite a number of KMKK whose term of service expired at the end of last year, some a few years ago.

“There are also a few reappointed Chinese KMKK who have not received their appointment letters,” Lau said during Persatuan Ketua Kaum Masyarakat Cina’s Chinese New Year gathering, which was held after its annual general meeting here last night.

He said Chinese KMKK, whose terms have expired, have served diligently in their respective communities for many years.

Their efforts and dedication have been widely recognised by residents and they have achieved significant accomplishments, he said.

“Therefore, we highly recommend their reappointment to continue serving the community members.

“I hope the Sarawak government would look into this matter and urge the processing of the applications for reappointment as well as the issuance of the appointment letters,” he said.

Earlier, he reminded Chinese KMKK to devote themselves to perform their duties diligently, serve the people, and contribute to the community.

“The primary responsibility of community leaders is to act as a bridge of communication between the people and the government.

“I hope every community leader understands their responsibilities and scope of service, abides by the guidelines set for them while continuing to enhance themselves to improve their knowledge and service,” he added.

Among those present at the gathering were Sibu Resident Datu Wong Hee Sieng and Pemanca Datuk Jason Tai.