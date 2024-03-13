Activist wants MACC to probe allegations against Taib

MIRI (March 13): A local activist has lodged a police report on allegations against the late Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and asked that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Agency (MACC) launch an investigation.

In a statement today, Dennis Along, who is also PKR Baram communication chief, said he had made a formal request to the MACC to investigate the allegations where Taib was said to own various properties and assets.

In his police report dated March 9, Dennis said he came across the allegations on WhatsApp as well as a blog post alleging Taib’s link to companies in the country.

He also hoped that Taib’s family would come forward to deny the allegations in order to clear Taib’s name.

Taib was the Head of State from March 1, 2014, until Jan 26, 2024. and prior to that he was the chief minister from 1981. He passed away on Feb 21, 2024.