Azalina: Working draft for Digital Safety Bill 2023 completed

KUALA LUMPUR (March 13): The Legal Affairs Division has prepared a working draft for the Digital Safety Bill 2023, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

Azalina said the draft serves as a starting point to initiate the prompt development of the bill and is in line with the aspirations of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

She said this was informed during the Working Committee Meeting on the Drafting of New Laws Related to Cybercrime No. 2/2024, which she co-chaired with Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil at the Parliament building today.

“At the meeting, I stressed the importance of having specific procedural legislation to address the challenges currently faced and those that may arise with technological advancements.

“With the continuous advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, we should prepare now to stay one step ahead in this matter,” she said on X, formerly known as Twitter, today.

Also present at the meeting were Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching and Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) M. Kulasegaran.

On June 15 last year, Anwar said that the National Cyber Security Committee agreed to expedite the formulation of the Cyber Security Bill to ensure all relevant aspects of the legislation are finalised. – Bernama