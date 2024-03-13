Bintulu Health office holds measles detection, control ops in residential areas

BINTULU (March 13): The Bintulu Divisional Health Office is conducting measles detection and control activities in several residential areas here.

Bintulu Health officer Dr Melvin Chung said the operation, which began on March 11, runs from 5pm to 8pm on weekdays and from 8am to 5pm on weekends.

“The affected areas include Pasar Lama Bintulu, Taman Sri Dagang, Kampung Sinong, Kampung Dato, Kampung Masjid, Kampung Sebiew, Taman Sebiew, Taman Chin Lee, and Flat Millennium,” he said in a notice.

He called on residents to cooperate fully with health personnel.

The control and prevention activities include the detection of children with measles symptoms and data collection on the vaccination status of children aged seven years and below, he said.

For enquiries, contact the Bintulu Health Office operations room on 086-315235.

Measles is a highly contagious viral illness which usually infects children but can be contracted at any age.

It affects the respiratory system and causes a skin rash.

The virus is spread through sneezing, coughing, as well as contaminated items and surfaces.