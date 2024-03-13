Cuepacs chief: Govt to meet KWAP, KWSP, Socso on pension scheme

KUCHING (March 13): The government is set to convene three bodies responsible for safeguarding the welfare and social security of workers in the country starting March 18 to present proposals and new solutions to replace the existing pension system slated for abolition.

Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) president Datuk Dr Adnan Mat said the current pension scheme needs to be appropriately enhanced to suit the needs of future civil servants.

“The government through the Public Service Department has informed us that two proposals will be presented on March 18 by KWAP (Retirement Fund Incorporated) and KWSP (Employees Provident Fund), followed by Socso (Social Security Organisation) on March 22.

“Cuepacs will also meet with these three agencies to evaluate the viability of their proposals and whether they offer improvements over the existing pension scheme.

“If there are any changes to be made by the government, they should be based on the principle of ‘no less favourable’, meaning that any alterations should not result in less favourable benefits than what is currently in place,” he said.

Adnan said this in a press conference after a joint meeting between Cuepacs and Unimas staff at Arena Gemilang, Detar Putra, Unimas today.

He assured that Cuepacs is supportive of pension scheme enhancements for future generations and had urged the government to consider proposals from the EPF, KWAP and Socso.

He also clarified Cuepacs’ stance on the narrative suggesting that pensions burden the government financially, saying it is incorrect.

“From the moment we enter government service, our positions are secure, and retirement means we’ve been contributing to the government’s fund continuously.

“The existing pension scheme has been structured in a way that our contributions are deducted by our employees from the first day until the last, ensuring financial sustainability,” he said.

Addressing concerns over the disparity in pension benefits, Adnan emphasised the need for fairness.

“Politicians often switch roles, receiving pensions from various positions they hold over the years. It is only reasonable that they receive the highest pension entitlement.”

He further said that the government should consider consolidating these pensions to alleviate financial burdens while honouring their contributions.

Responding to queries during the session, Adnan reassured members about Cuepacs’ proactive approach towards engagement and feedback collection from all segments of civil service.

He highlighted Cuepacs’ initiative in collaborating with the Public Service Department, allowing various classifications of civil service to voice their opinions and propose improvements to their respective schemes.

When asked about a recent discussion with Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Adnan expressed his gratitude for the approval to extend the early retirement incentive payment to state government and statutory bodies.

“We thank the Premier, who was represented by Deputy Premier, for considering Cuepacs’ request and extending the incentive to state-level civil servants,” he added.