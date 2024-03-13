El Nino affects food production in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (March 13): The prolonged dry season, exacerbated by the El Nino phenomenon, is posing significant challenges to food security production in Sabah.

“The scarcity of rainfall and rising temperatures have led to reduced river water levels between 10% and 40% of their normal levels, impacting agricultural activities, livestock, aquaculture, and rubber production,” said Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey G. Kitingan.

“In response, I have requested reports from the various departments and agencies under my ministry to assess the situation and the measures being implemented to mitigate the adverse effects of the phenomenon,” he added in a statement on Wednesday.

Jeffrey said a comprehensive assessment, gathered from various departments and agencies under his ministry, indicates that the dry weather has significantly affected the agricultural sector in multiple ways. These include reduced water levels for irrigation, hindered crop growth due to decreased rainfall, and the potential risk of decreased livestock productivity due to feed scarcity, he said.

He warned that the situation is serious and warrants immediate and sustained attention.

Jeffrey said that his ministry is actively implementing measures to mitigate the adverse effects and ensure the resilience of food security production systems.

He also shared findings of departments under his ministry.

He said the Sabah Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) had found that most rivers in Sabah have experienced a decrease in water levels, significantly affecting the supply of irrigation water.

“Critical areas include Kota Belud, Keningau, Membakut, Tambunan and Kota Marudu,” he said.

The department also shared that notable reductions in water levels have been reported in several irrigation schemes, with measures like water rationing being implemented to manage the scarce resources, said Jeffrey.

Specific figures include Kota Marudu’s Timbang Batu Scheme, with ongoing decreases in river water levels; Membakut’s Irrigation Scheme, where river water levels have dropped by two meters from the normal level, complicating irrigation efforts; and Beaufort’s Sg Padas with water level now at 2.58m, significantly lower than the normal level of 4.5m.

Meanwhile, Sabah Agriculture Department has found that with regards to crop production, the El Nino phenomenon has led to reduced rainfall (around 80mm in January and February 2024), adversely affecting crop agronomy and soil management.

“Notably, vegetative growth, flowering, and fruit setting are hindered, potentially decreasing long-term yields,” said Jeffrey.

He also said that with regards to soil management, the increased temperatures have accelerated soil water evaporation, leading to drier soils, reduced soil moisture, and hampered root penetration, which affects nutrient and water absorption.

As for livestock, Jeffrey said in areas like K1 for rice planting, crop growth had been stunted due to water shortages, impacting feed availability for livestock.

Jeffrey said the Sabah Fisheries Department had found that in aquaculture, most fish farming operations have not yet reported significant impacts, thanks to early advisories and reduced stocking rates.

However, continued dry conditions could lead to water shortages in aquaculture stations and affect freshwater fish populations, he said.

He also said that there have been no reported fish deaths or significant losses within the “tagal” committees to date.

“However, if the dry weather persists, the situation could become more severe, potentially leading to fish mortalities,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Rural Development Cooperative (KPD) reported challenges in both crop and livestock production, with increased mortality rates in chick transport not exceeding five percent and the need for additional irrigation efforts to sustain crop health in agriculture and livestock, he said.

As for the Sabah Rubber Industry Board (LIGS), Jeffrey said due to dry conditions, there has been a halt in new rubber plantings, a slowdown in fertilisation activities, and reduced tapping in extremely dry plantation areas to mitigate the risk of tree mortality.

He also mentioned 1.7 million MD2 pineapple slips have been planted at the People’s Income Initiative Project in Kampung Gana, Kota Marudu.

“This area has received some rain and has not been as severely affected by the dry conditions, allowing the pineapple cultivation to proceed without significant hindrance,” he said.

Jeffrey also shared the measures and recommendations across all departments and agencies, a variety of proactive measures are being taken to address the challenges posed by the dry weather.

They are:

– Irrigation management: Implementation of water rationing and the deployment of mobile pumps to ensure irrigation water supply.

• Agricultural practices: Advising on reduced stocking rates, postponement of certain farming activities, and the use of drought-resistant crop varieties where possible.

• Aquaculture adaptations: Encouraging aquaculture operators to reduce stocking densities and halt operations, if necessary, to minimise losses.

• Livestock management: Suggesting strategies to mitigate heat stress and feed scarcity for livestock.

• Rubber industry adjustments:

Temporary suspension of certain activities and emphasis on the maintenance of existing plantations to ensure plant health.