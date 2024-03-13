Elderly man found dead inside government quarters in KK

KOTA KINABALU (March 13): An elderly man waswash found dead inside a government quarters at Jalan Sulaman here on Monday.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said the 66-year-old victim was discovered dead by his nephew around 9.30pm.

Zaidi said police were notified and immediately rushed to the scene to carry out an investigation.

“Police found the victim lying on the kitchen floor while the main door to the quarters was locked from the inside.

“Based on information from the nephew, the victim had a history of lung problems and had been admitted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital II last February.

“Police investigation at the scene did not find any foul play and the case has been classified as sudden death,” said Zaidi.