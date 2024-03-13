Erosion barrier to be built following landslide at Bintulu’s Austra Height

BINTULU (March 13): An erosion barrier will be constructed at Austra Height here to address a landslide which affected the road leading to the housing area.

Steven Kong Kai Seng, who is special officer to Bintulu MP Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, said residents should be able to use the road before Hari Raya Aidilfitri next month.

“The developer and contractor involved said that they were taking the approach of building an erosion barrier as an alternative to ensure the safety of road users, especially the residents.

“Apart from this, the developer has also laid stones to enhance the soil structure,” he said after visiting the area yesterday to monitor the situation.

Residents in the area had claimed on social media that the landslide occurred over a month ago but no action had been taken to repair the affected road.

According to them, there are over 200 houses in the area and it took them hours to queue to at the affected stretch to get home.

Kong said based on his monitoring, the soil structure was unstable due to the lack of protection or soil cover.

He said work was also underway to construct a new housing project in the area.