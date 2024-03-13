Fadhlina: Better toilets soon for govt-aided schools

MIRI (March 13): The Ministry of Education will carry out maintenance work on toilets at all government-aided schools throughout the country this year.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the maintenance works will begin in May.

“In the Cabinet meeting held on Oct 27 last year, it was decided that the Education Ministry will carry out maintenance works on all toilets at all government-aided schools,” she said in a written reply to Miri MP Chiew Choon Man at the Dewan Rakyat in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

Chiew had asked the minister on whether a special allocation approved last year for the toilet maintenance of government schools would also be channeled to government-aided schools.

There are over 200 government-aided Chinese-medium primary schools and over 120 government-aided mission schools in Sarawak.

According to a written reply published on Parliament’s website on March 7, as of Feb 29, 7,852 or 97.8 per cent of toilet maintenance and minor repair projects in schools and educational institutions nationwide had been completed.

MoE said projects carried out under the special allocation for the Upgrading and Minor Maintenance of Educational Institutions last year amounted to RM654.29 million, involving 8,354 schools and educational institutions.

In Sarawak, 310 postponed projects will resume this year.

The ministry said the postponement was due to time constraints, locality issues, and a shortage of construction workers to complete the projects last year.