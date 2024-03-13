Four resolutions adopted at Sadia forums

KUCHING (March 13): Some 720 individuals have attended a series of forums organised by Sarawak Dayak Iban Association (Sadia) from Aug 26, 2023 to Jan 17, this year.

In a press release today, Sadia said four resolutions were adopted at the conclusion of the forums.

One of the resolutions is to urge the federal government to legislate Article 26(3) of United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) in accordance with Article 76 of the Federal Constitution.

Article 26(3) of the UNDRIP stated that states shall give legal recognition and protection to these lands, territories and resources of the indigenous peoples, and that such recognition shall be conducted with due respect to their customs, traditions and land tenure systems.

The other resolution is to urge the federal government to initiate a policy applying the provisions of Article 153 of the Federal Constitution to reserve quotas for services, permits, scholarships, and other training facilities for the qualified Ibans of Sarawak.

They also resolved to urge the Sarawak state government to initiate a policy applying the provisions of Article 39 of the State Constitution regarding the reservation of quotas for services, permits, scholarships, and other training facilities for the qualified Iban individuals.

The fourth resolution is to urge the Sarawak state government to legally recognise the customary rights of the Iban over their ‘Pulau Galau’.

“For 2024, Sadia plans to organise a series of talks on brainstorming the major decisions or resolutions passed at all the forums,” said the press release.

Regarding the participants who had attended the recently concluded series of forums, Sadia said they comprised members of the branches in Kuching, Sri Aman, Sibu, Song, Kapit, Kanowit, Bintulu, and Miri, government agencies and native customary right (NCR) landowners.

It explained the series of forums was in pursuant to UNDRIP, and held in collaboration with the Canadian Funds for Local Initiatives (CFLI).

The first forum was held in Kuching on Aug 26, 2023, followed by Sri Aman, Sibu, Bintulu, and the final forum was held on January 17, 2024 in Miri.

The topics ranged from Rights of the Indigenous Peoples over Land, Territories, and Resources; Climate Change and Carbon Forests to Gender Equality and Issues affecting Iban women; and sustainability of Iban Community in this century.

Sadia president Sidi Munan expressed his gratitude to members of the National Executive Committee of Sadia, the forum organisers, committee members of the branches, and government agencies for the success of the forums.

He also extended special thanks to the Canadian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur for their collaboration.