Harden: Urgent repairs needed for 35 dilapidated schools in Sri Aman, Lubok Antu

KUCHING (March 13): A total of 35 dilapidated schools under Sri Aman and Lubok Antu district Education offices need urgent repairs, said Datuk Francis Harden Hollis.

The Education, Innovation and Talent Development Deputy Minister said 18 of the schools are in Sri Aman and 17 in Lubok Antu.

“The repairs of these schools are already in the planning made by the district Education offices of Sri Aman and Lubok.

“However, this plan requires immediate allocation from the federal and state governments so that these repairs can be carried out immediately,” he said during a briefing in Simanggang on Tuesday, according to a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report.

He noted that repairs and rebuilding of other dilapidated schools in Sri Aman Division are in the works.

Harden said cooperation from ministries at federal and state levels is very important to ensure dilapidated schools are upgraded and improved for a conducive learning environment.