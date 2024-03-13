Wednesday, March 13
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Health Ministry confirms Dzulkefly taken to hospital

Health Ministry confirms Dzulkefly taken to hospital

0
Posted on Nation
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

According to the Health Ministry, Dzulkefly was rushed to hospital early this morning for emergency treatment. — Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR (March 13): Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad was rushed to an unnamed hospital early this morning for emergency treatment, the Health Ministry said today.

It said the minister was referred to the hospital’s emergency department because of suspected renal colic symptoms.

“The health minister is now in a stable condition and is receiving treatment.

“Let’s pray together that he is given a good health and recover back to work,” it said in a statement today.

Renal colic is pain that occurs when a stone blocks urinary tract. While small stones can be passed in urine, larger stones require other treatments such as surgery. — Malay Mail

Sponsored links