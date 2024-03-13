In Miri, 400 expected at Orang Ulu women’s association dinner

MIRI (March 13): Some 400 attendees are expected at Persatuan Wanita Orang Ulu Miri’s dinner at Eastwood Valley Golf and Country Club on Friday.

Kijan Toynbee, chairlady of the association for Orang Ulu women, said the dinner starting 6.30pm is to mark International Women’s Day, which fell on March 8.

“The dinner will be an opportunity for our members to come together and celebrate the achievements of women around the world.

“As a women’s organisation, this celebration is also a reminder that women are capable in so many things and we also play essential roles in bringing development to our nation,” she told The Borneo Post.

She said women play vital roles not only in politics, sports, or nation-building, but also in their roles as mothers or housewives, who are also vital in keeping families together.

“It is only right that we celebrate this occasion to let all women know that their sacrifices are acknowledged and appreciated,” said Kijan.

Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin is expected to officiate at the dinner.

The programme for the night will include an Orang Ulu Beads Fashion Show and cultural performances.