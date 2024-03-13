Kalimaran Festival not political, says association

TENOM (March 13): Sabah Mamagun Association (MAMAGUN) president Rudy Mairi has refuted allegations that there were political elements in the celebration of the Kalimaran Festival organized by the Kadazan Dusun Murut Association of Malaysia (KDMM).

According to Rudy, this year’s celebration is a continuation of the previous Kalimaran Festivals which the previous government said would be celebrated on March 30 and 31 every year.

He said that the KDMM had also called more than 10 Murut ethnic groups at the first meeting of the organization of the festival recently so that they could also jointly make the Kalimaran Festival 2024 a success.

“It is not true that this Kalimaran Festival has political elements. It was held every year before but the date was never fixed, until 2019 when the government at that time announced that it would be set on March 30 and 31 every year.

“It is also not true that we did not involve the associations under the Murut group as we invited them to the last meeting and they agreed and were happy to make it a success together,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Rudy said this in response to the allegation that the Kalimaran Festival was used as political material for a politician in Tenom.

He explained that the celebration was not organized by a political party but by a registered non-governmental organization (NGO) namely KDMM which over the years has implemented various programs for the Kadazan Dusun Murut (KDM) community.

“KDMM last year also brought together the people of Sabah in Peninsular Malaysia when it organised a Kaamatan get-together in Selangor. So what’s the problem if the programs organized, including the Kalimaran Festival, aim to celebrate the Murut tribe in this state?” he said, adding that the organisers extend its invitation to all in Sabah, regardless of their political brckground to join in the celebration.

Rudy also stressed that organizing the Kalimaran Festival during the fasting month is not an issue because it has happened before during the Kaamatan Festival.

“Previously, the Kaamatan Festival was also celebrated in the month of Ramadan … there was no issue. In fact the festival, at that time, the then Head of State attended the event. It just so happened that the Kalimaran Festival this year is in the month of Ramadan,” he said.