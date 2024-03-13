Lee: S’wak govt still doing due diligence on take-over of MASwings

KUCHING (March 13): The Sarawak government is still conducting due diligence on the taking over of MASwings, said state Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

Lee said it was premature to discuss the number of aircraft to be purchased for the state’s intention to set up a boutique airline until the takeover process of MASwings has been completed.

“We are still doing the due diligence of taking over MASwings and once we have completed the whole thing, we will have a more concrete plan so it is still premature for us to talk about the number of aircraft needed, at the moment,” he added.

Lee was speaking to the press at the VIP terminal of Kuching International Airport after welcoming a maiden flight by Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China’s (Comac) ARJ21-700 aircraft to here today.

The minister said the ARJ21-700 aircraft was well-suited to serve the regional routes throughout Borneo island and it can travel up to 2,000 nautical miles within two and a half hours.

The plane can accommodate 78 seats with a business class section and 97 seats without the business class.

Thus, Lee added, the ARJ21-700 was among the aircraft models being considered by the state government but comprehensive technical studies and evaluation have to be completed before a final decision can be made.

Among the matters the state government has to consider, he pointed out, is whether airports with shorter runways, particularly those located in rural areas, are suitable for the operation of an aircraft bigger than turboprop and Twin Otter aircraft.

He also informed that Indonesia has placed an order for another 60 of this ARJ21-700 aircraft, with two currently being operated by Trans Nusa Airline.

Lee also said his officer had recently attended the Singapore Airshow before managing to arrange a demo flight by the ARJ21-700 aircraft to Kuching today.

Another model, C919, manufactured by the same company, is still on display in Kuala Lumpur.

Among those in attendance were Chinese Consul General in Kuching, Xing Weiping, and Sarawak Deputy State Secretary Datu Mohamad Abdullah Zaidel.