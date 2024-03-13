‘Little Bornean Birdie’ ready to become Sarawak’s cultural ambassador in the US

KUCHING (March 13): Dion Das Louis, 8, better known as the ‘Little Bornean Birdie’ is all set to become Sarawak’s pint-sized cultural ambassador at an international event in California, the United States of America.

His father Louis Lansam said Dion will be travelling as a member of the Malaysian team to the 27th World Championship of Performing Arts (WCOPA 2024) in Long Beach, California which will be held from June 28 to July 7.

According to Louis, the competition that Dion is participating will be held from July 1 to 5, while the medals presentation will be held on July 6.

Louis said his son, who is a Year Two pupil at the SK Green Road here, has a natural talent for ‘Ngajat’.

Louis mentioned these after he and his wife Edina Lanying accompanied Dion to pay a courtesy call on Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah at his office this morning.

Dion had qualified for the world championship after winning a gold medal at the grand final of the Malaysia Championship of Performing Arts held in Kuala Lumpur on Jan 27 this year.

He had won after performing an ethnic contemporary dance where he assumed the character of a little bird thus the name ‘Little Bornean Birdie’ in his presentation.

Meanwhile, Edina said her son’s rendition of the ‘Ngajat’ for the performance was influenced by elements from two majestic Borneo birds namely the ‘Ruai’ or the Great Malayan Argus pheasant and the ‘Kenyalang’ or the Hornbill.

These were elegantly depicted in the feathers of his traditional costume.

She added the dancing steps too were choreographed to mimic certain movements of the ‘Kenyalang’ as it flew through tree tops and the ‘Ruai’ as it spread out its rich plumage on the forest floor deep in the state interiors.

“I guess he inherited it from his maternal grandfather who was also an accomplished ‘Ngajat’ dancer from Nanga Entabai in Pakan in the Sarikei Division,” she said, adding Dion is also often invited to perform during big functions in the Kuching city.

Both Louis and Edina will accompany their son to the USA for the championships. They are now doing preparations for the trip and for Dion to further polish his movements.

Meanwhile, Uggah in welcoming them said it was very heartening to note that Dion is participating in a world class championships.

“We are very happy that a youngster from our community can make it to the world stage.” he said.