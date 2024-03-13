MACC detains company consultant in KK over false claim

KOTA KINABALU (March 13): The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested a company consultant on suspicion of submitting a claim of more than RM400,000 using a document containing false details to a state government agency.

According to sources, the suspect in his 50s, was believed to have submitted the false claim for the supply of machines to entrepreneurs involving funds from the Small and Medium Industries Assistance Program (BAIKS).

The offense was committed in 2023 when the machine was not supplied by the suspect’s company.

The suspect was arrested around 12.30pm when he gave evidence at the Sabah MACC, said the sources.

Sabah MACC director Datuk S Karunanithy confirmed the arrest and said the case will be investigated under Sections 17 and 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

He said the suspect will be brought to a Kota Kinabalu Magistrate’s Court to apply for remand order on Thursday.