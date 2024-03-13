Man arrested in Bintulu for suspected drug peddling, abuse

BINTULU (March 13): Police have arrested a 43-year-old man in the old town area here for suspected drug peddling and drug abuse yesterday.

Bintulu police chief DSP Nixon Joshua Ali said during the arrest, police also seized drugs suspected to be syabu weighing 5.8g from the suspect.

“Preliminary investigation indicated that the drugs were intended for distribution in the Kemena, Jepak and Kuala Tatau areas, and can be used by 20 to 25 drug addicts,” he said, adding that the suspect also tested positive for drugs.

Nixon said the case is being investigated under Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 15(1)(a) of the same Act.

He advised the public to report any drug abuse activities in the district to the Bintulu Police Headquarters (IPD) Operations Room on 086-318304.