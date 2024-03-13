Medical association programme seeks to encourage private GPs to embrace digitalisation

KUCHING (March 13): The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) on Monday launched a programme to encourage private general practitioners (GPs) to embrace digitalisation.

MMA in a statement today said the effort was made possible through a strategic collaboration with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

“The MMA Healthcare Digitalisation Programme is an initiative to encourage private general practitioners to embrace digitalisation in their practice and business operations,” it said.

It said a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the programme was inked between MMA and MCMC on Nov 29 last year to boost digitalisation among private clinics through the Geran Digital PMKS Madani, in line with the aspirations of the Madani Economy and Health White Paper.

Following the launch of the MMA Healthcare Digitalisation Programme, MMA will embark on a nationwide promotion and awareness campaign to encourage its members to apply for the grant.

“With the support from MCMC and telco digitalisation partners, MMA will facilitate and organise digitalisation webinars, workshops and regional events as well as roadshows to brief our members on the benefits of embracing digital solutions in primary care.

“Details of the programme will be shared on our website, monthly newsletter and social media platforms,” said MMA.

In the same statement, MMA president Dr Azizan Abdul Aziz said digital transformation in primary care services will represent a monumental leap forward in the collective pursuit of accessible, efficient and patient-centric healthcare.

With the integration of digital technologies, she said MMA has the opportunity to revolutionise the way healthcare is delivered and experienced.

She added that digital transformation also streamlines administrative processes, allowing healthcare providers to allocate more time and resources to patient care.