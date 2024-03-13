Miri man seeking loan ends up losing RM53,000 to scam

MIRI (March 13): A man in his 40s who wanted to apply for an RM30,000 loan ended up losing RM53,000 instead after he fell victim to a non-existent loan scam here recently.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the victim, who works as a supervisor, lodged a report on the incident on Tuesday.

“The victim came across an advertisement on Facebook offering personal loans and was interested to apply.

“He then communicated with the suspect via WhatsApp,” Alexson said in a statement today.

He said the victim made 12 transactions amounting to RM53,000 to a third-party account, purportedly for loan approval.

The man only realised he had been scammed when he did not receive the loan amount applied for.

Alexson added police are investigating the case under Section 420 of the Penal Code.