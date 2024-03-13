Motorcyclist dies after crashing bike into Senadin drain

MIRI (March 13): A 26-year-old motorcyclist was killed after crashing his motorcycle into a drain at Jalan River View in Senadin, here around 8.40pm last night.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre (PGO) identified the victim as Ragana Jodan Ambon.

“PGO Sarawak received a distress call on the incident at 8.41pm regarding an accident where the victim had fallen into the drain at the location.

“A team of personnel was immediately sent to the scene,” the centre said in a statement.

Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that the accident only involved the motorcycle, which had landed in a drain where the water level was quite high.

Firefighters then moved the victim from the drain and handed him over to medical personnel from Miri Hospital.

“The victim was later pronounced dead by the paramedics,” added the centre.