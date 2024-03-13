MP buys stones, wooden strips to repair road access, bridge walkways for Kpg Kudei squatters

KUCHING (March 13): Squatters in Kampung Kudei here will soon enjoy better road access to the village thanks to Dr Kelvin Yii.

The Bandar Kuching MP was alerted on the poor condition of the village’s access road, which is muddy and worsens on rainy days.

“Therefore, upon the request of the residents, I purchased 80 tonnes of small stones through my office allocation which will be used to pave the road to improve the living conditions of residents there,” he said in a statement.

He said Kampung Kudei squatter area is located at the boundary of state constituencies Satok and Batu Lintang.

“There are hundreds of households staying here, and almost all of them are low-income families.

“Due to the dense neighbourhood, the sanitary conditions of Kampung are also relatively poor,” he said.

Dr Yii also allocated funds for the purchase of second-hand wooden strips to help repair the wooden bridge walkways inside the squatter area.

“The wooden bridge walkway inside the squatters had fallen into disrepair for many years, causing the walkway to be corroded and crumbling. It urgently needs to be repaired to ensure the safety of residents.

“With the assistance of a charitable resident representative, we managed to find some well-meaning people who were willing to sell second-hand wooden planks that were suitable for building wooden bridge walkways at an affordable price,” he said.