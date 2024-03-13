Muda S’wak wants immediate steps taken to address shortage of Petros cylinders

KUCHING (March 13): Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) Sarawak has called on relevant authorities and parties to take proactive steps in addressing the shortage of red Petros gas cylinders.

Its chairman Jeffery Ngui said action must be taken immediately to ensure sufficient and stability of supply.

“This is to avoid any negative effects that may arise due to the shortage, especially during this Ramadan month,” he said in a statement.

He said it is the responsibility of the Sarawak government to provide solutions in regard to the shortage of Petros gas cylinders.

“They must not ignore this issue or let it be swept under the carpet with unreasonable excuses.

“The people of Sarawak still remember the government’s promise last December that the stock is sufficient and the conversion of yellow cylinders to red (Petros) is free.

“It seems like Petros, as the primary supplier in the distribution of gas in Sarawak region, has failed to meet the demand for red cylinders in the market. This shortage is not something that can be ignored or sidelined, but an issue that requires an immediate solution,” he stressed.

He also said that it was unreasonable for political parties to take advantage by using the ’Red Cylinder Conversion Campaign’ as leverage to gain support from the community in their respective areas.

“Many residents within the community have expressed dissatisfaction with the political party campaigns and service centres that distribute red gas cylinders unfairly.

“Only empty red cylinders are allowed for exchange, while yellow cylinders have been rejected due to insufficient stock,” claimed Ngui.