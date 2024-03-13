Mutang looks forward to chair Senate meeting

MIRI (March 13): Datuk Mutang Tagal looks forward to chairing the parliamentary session of Dewan Negara (Senate) as its 20th president next Monday.

Newly-minted as the president of the upper house of Parliament in February this year, he said his focus was to leave behind a legacy of good laws that will best serve the nation.

“The sitting will start on March 18, and I will need the prayers of everyone to carry out my responsibilities well as Senate president for the good of the nation,” he said at a thanksgiving dinner organised by Miri branch of Sarawak Lun Bawang Association here on Tuesday night.

Among those present were political secretary to Sarawak Premier Sam Laya, former Ba Kelalan assemblyman Datuk Nelson Rining, Sarawak Lun Bawang Association chairman Agong Upai, representatives of Rurum Kelabit Sarawak, Federation of Orang Ulu Associations of Sarawak Malaysia (Forum) and Borneo Evangelical Mission (BEM) churches, friends and relatives.

Mutang said he was humbled by the appointment as Senate president, saying it was unexpected as he had been out of politics for over 30 years after serving two terms as Bukit Mas MP from 1980.

Believing that it was divine intervention, he said he was prepared to take up the heavy responsibility to serve the nation and leave behind a legacy of good laws that will benefit Malaysians.

He said he sensed his impending appointment when he received a request for his curriculum vitae and photo by the office of Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and a hint by Gabungan Parti Sarawak secretary-general Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

Mutang disclosed that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wanted to expedite his appointment.

“The Prime Minister said he did not want to have an acting Yang Di-Pertua Dewan Negara when parliament reconvenes and this is why everything was wrapped up within two weeks,” he said.

He was back in Sarawak for the first time on Tuesday since his appointment as senator on Feb 19 and Senate president on Feb 26 this year.

Hailing from Buduk Nur village in Ba Kelalan, he is the first Dayak to hold the post of Senate president.