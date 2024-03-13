Ramadan bazaar kicks off at Kapit Town Square

KAPIT (March 13): The Ramadan bazaar at Kapit Town Square commenced operations yesterday, with a total of 44 stalls offering a variety of delicacies.

Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) Kampung Baru Unit secretary Zulaini Junaidi said the bazaar, which runs until April 8, has always been popular among Kapit folks.

“Those visiting the stalls are not only Malays, but Chinese and Dayaks as well. The turnout has always been good, and it is hoped the stall operators can earn good income,” he said.

Zulaini, who was at the bazaar yesterday to monitor its first day of operations, said all 44 stalls are run by Muslim operators.

Meanwhile, Kapitan Yap Hui Li told The Borneo Post when met that she never fails to patronise the bazaar each year.

“I enjoy the many different delicacies sold by the traders. My family does too, so I will always buy more to bring home to them,” she said.