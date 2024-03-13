Ramadan bazaar vendors reminded of keeping cleanliness, hygiene

KUCHING (March 13): Ramadan bazaar vendors should be attentive to the cleanliness and hygiene of the place where they sell their food and drinks, said Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

The minister in charge of Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) and Deputy Minister II for Utility and Telecommunication also urged the vendors to gather their leftover food and trash in the designated areas provided by DBKU.

“The vendors too have already been instructed to undergo health check to ensure their well-being.

“These are some preparations made by DBKU before the bazaar takes place,” said Dr Abdul Rahman when met by reporters after launching the Satok Ramadan Bazaar here yesterday.

Meanwhile, speaking about food safety at the said bazaar, Kuching North Datuk Bandar, Hilmy Othman, urged all the vendors to ensure that they maintain a high standard, especially in hygiene and cleanliness.

“Last year, we faced several cases where the vendors did not follow the standard operating procedure. The issue however had been addressed.

“This year, all the vendors have met the regulations made by DBKU before giving them the space and permit before operating their stalls,” said Hilmy.

Hilmy also announced the date of the upcoming Bazaar Aidilfitri 2024.

“One is Bazaar Aidilfitri Satok which is located along Jalan Sapok from Mita Cake House to Hartz Chicken Buffet that will be going on from March 23 to April 9, 2024.

“Another one is Ramadan Unity Bazaar which is located near Plaza Merdeka Shopping Mall Complex, India Street Pedestrian Mall and The Waterfront Kuching Hotel, from March 21 to April 7, 2024.

“Among the items that can be found at Bazaar Aidilfitri 2024 are textile, accessories, kek lapis and biscuits,” said Hilmy.

The Satok Ramadan Bazaar which consists of 95 stalls selling various food and drinks operates from March 12 to April 9, 2024.

This year, DBKU has collaborated with CCK Fresh Mart, Lee Ming Press Sdn Bhd and Media Venture Sdn Bhd.