Sarawak shipbuilders called to explore untapped opportunities

KUCHING (March 13): There are many untapped opportunities that Sarawak’s shipbuilding industry can explore, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said these include new sectors such as Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS), green transportation, as well as sustainable oil and gas.

“However, they would need to upgrade their capabilities by adopting new digital technologies,” he said at the Asia Pacific Maritime Expo 2024 in Singapore today.

Awang Tengah, who is International Trade, Industry and Investment Minister, said with the increasing demand for oil and gas, along with growing logistics, the maritime industry is expected to continue remaining strong, thus driving future growth and competitiveness.

“Many vessels of international standard made in Sarawak are exported to countries such as Indonesia, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Australia, Brunei Darussalam and China as well as Europe, showcasing the expertise and craftsmanship of Sarawakian shipbuilders.

“The shipbuilding industry is a niche and strategic industry in Sarawak, contributing to economic growth and employment opportunities. Sarawak can rightfully claim as the heartland of the shipbuilding and ship repair industry in Malaysia,” he said.

He added that of the 100 shipyards in the country, 68 are located in Sarawak.

Awang Tengah also commended the participation of 12 Sarawak shipbuilders in the expo and their willingness to explore new markets and opportunities.

Their participation was coordinated by the Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment, InvestSarawak, Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office in Singapore, and Sarawak Association of Marine Industries.