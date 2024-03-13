Sgt Jonathan Lambet laid to rest at Kpg Stenggang cemetery

KUCHING (March 13): The late Sgt Jonathan Lambet was laid to rest at the Kampung Stenggang cemetery in Bau following a heartfelt funeral mass at the village’s St Teresa Avila Catholic Church this morning.

The deceased was one of five victims whose boat capsized after it was caught in a whirlpool while transporting explosives near SK Lepong Baleh, Sungai Baleh last Thursday.

At the funeral, his eldest sister Christina Lambet, said her brother was a good and helpful person.

“This is especially so when he is attached to the Kapit district police, where he is the officer in charge of welfare for the past one and a half years,” she said.

She added that most of the staff there would label him as a very helpful person and would go out of his way and volunteer to get a task done.

“That is why everyone is very sad. I was shocked when I received the news of the boat mishap,” said Christina, who immediately went to Kapit upon receiving the news.

There, she said she was shown the location where the whirlpool had caused the boat to capsize and pulled all of the victims underwater.

She added that the sole survivor of the incident was Moses Ngui, who was saved by a passing longboat.

Jonathan left behind a wife, Cynthia D’Silva, and a 22-year-old daughter, Claudia.

Jonathan is the second youngest among eight siblings, consisting of five sisters and three brothers.

His elder brother and father, who were also dedicated police personnel, have since passed away.

Sarawak police commissioner Dato Mancha Ata said the funeral went smoothly attended by some 100 family members, friends and colleagues.

Jonathan’s remains arrived in Kampung Stenggang around 5pm yesterday (Tuesday) after a solemn ceremony at the Kapit District Police Headquarters in the morning.

Currently, only one victim, Cpl Iskandar Ibrahim from Kelantan, is still missing.

“We hope that the search and rescue team will be able to locate the victim who is still not yet found,” said Mancha.

Also present at the funeral service were heads from the various departments of the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters, Kapit police chief DSP Rohana Nanu, Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah, Bau district police chief DSP Jawai Francis Kempas and Lundu District police chief DSP Damataries Lautin.