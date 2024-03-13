State judokas Xue Jia, Xue Zhi hope to earn tickets to 2025 SEA Games

SIBU (March 13): State judokas and sisters Voon Xue Jia and Voon Xue Zhi are hoping to earn their tickets to the 2025 South East Asian (SEA) Games in Thailand.

Sarawak Judo Association (PJS) secretary Ngiam Sze Yuan said both Xue Jia, 24 and Xue Zhi, 22 stand a good chance to be the representatives from Sarawak in the national squad after attending the first selection trial held in Kuala Lumpur recently.

“Both secured enough points to proceed to the second round to be held in May at the National Senior Championship at Kuala Lumpur,” he added.

All exponents have to attend a total of five selection trials before the Malaysia Judo Federation (MJF) releases the final list next year.

The selection criteria would be based on the exponents’ performance and the number of times they won at both the local and international championships.

“If the duo can scrap through, they will be making their debut at SEA Games,” Ngiam said.

The last time Sarawak was represented in judo at SEA Games was through Brenton Sim Yi Quan. Sim made his SEA Games debut in the 2017 SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur, followed by the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines. However, he did not secure any medals in both events.

Ngiam said Xue Jia is currently a full-time judo coach and needs to find time and space to balance her training and workouts while Xue Zhi is a part-time coach as she is still attending her university studies.

“They are both training very hard and are also getting useful advises from the state Japanese judo coach Igarashi Jumpei to polish their skills, technique and how to fight to be a winner.”

Ngiam said since Igarashi took over, the state team has shown a remarkable improvement, achieving good results in both local and international championships.

Last year, Xue Jia bagged a bronze medal each at the Hong Kong International Judo Championship in Hong Kong and South East Asia Judo Championship held in Penang while Xue Zhi nailed a silver medal at the Malaysia Games (Sukma) 2023.

PJS president Dato Sri Lau Kueng Chai also expressed hope that the two sisters could pull through in their matches and qualify for SEA Games.

“We have confident that the duo will work hard and aim high and we also trust our Japanese coach will provide the necessary assistance to the two sisters.”