Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak continues to provide aid to asnaf group, says GM

KUCHING (March 13): Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak (TBS) is committed to providing assistance to the asnaf (tithe recipients) community in Sarawak to alleviate their burden during this Ramadan and for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

In stating this, TBS general manager Datu Abang Mohd Shibli Abang Mohd Nailie said there are 5,799 asnaf recipients across Sarawak, incurring expenses totalling RM1.4 million from the TBS allocation.

“Looking at the fitrah collected, it is indeed meant to ease the celebration of Aidilfitri and Ramadan for the asnaf group,” he said.

Mohd Shibli further mentioned that the target for zakat fitrah collection by TBS is RM6.4 million following the rate increase from RM7 to RM7.50.

“The RM0.50 increment, when multiplied by hundreds of thousands, makes a significant difference.

“We were pleased to observe the community’s awareness in paying the zakat fitrah,” he said when met by reporters after the 2024 Majma Raya Fest ceremony at Majma Mall here yesterday.

The ceremony was officiated by the Premier’s wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, who also distributed financial and food assistance from both TBS and Al Al Bait Leadership Foundation to the asnaf group.

As of Jan 31, 2024, TBS has allocated RM7.68 million to eligible asnaf individuals through four programmes, namely ‘Program Mengukuhkan Tradisi Keilmuan’, ‘Program Membangunkan Institusi Islam’, ‘Program Memantapkan Kebajikan Ummah’ and ‘Program Peningkatan Kemahiran Ummah’.

Also present were Utility and Telecommunication Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, Sarawak Islamic Council president Datu Misnu Taha and TBS deputy general manager Bolhassan Iskandar Taibi.