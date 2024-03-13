Technologists discuss talent development in technology with Premier

KUCHING (March 13): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg received a courtesy visit by a delegation from Malaysia Board of Technologists (MBOT) at his office in Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

According to the Information Department, the courtesy visit led by MBOT president Prof Datuk Dr Siti Hamsiah Tapsir was to discuss the development of talent in technology in the country.

“Sarawak is developing rapidly in the direction of hydrogen power in public transport system, the Automated Rapid Transit (ART), and we will continue to support the efforts of the state government in developing these sectors,” said Siti Hamsiah.

As the Sarawak government is hoping to produce 10,000 skilled workers in the technology sector in the future, she said MBOT can complement the efforts of the state government to train the local workforce by working with various agencies and associations such as the Public Works Department, Association of Professional Technicians and Technologists, and Technological Association of Malaysia.

In addition, universities have to be roped in to develop courses and training for the graduates as well as apprentice programmes, she added.

Compared with other states, Siti Hamsiah said Sarawak possesses immense potential in the areas of computer science, information technology, artificial intelligence (AI), aerospace industry, electronic and electrical engineering, oil and gas, and biochemical.