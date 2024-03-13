Teenage cyclist Dayang Nurdanisha Qistina wants to reach for the stars 

KUCHING (March 13): Sarawak’s Dayang Nurdanisha Qistina Awang Heriwan snatched a bronze medal in her debut at the Junior Cycling Malaysia (JCM) Road Race Series.

The 15-year-old clocked 28min 12 secs to finish third in the 16.4km individual time trial (Girls 15-16) at the third leg of the series held in Kuala Nerus, Terengganu on Feb 29.

She expressed her excitement to The Borneo Post for the experience and pride in securing a position on the podium at a national-level competition.

“It truly took me by surprise. The competition was intense with so many formidable contenders giving their best,” she shared upon her return to Kuching on March 10.

Dayang Nurdanisha Qistina had collected a gold and a silver at the recent Sarawak Games (Suksar).

She said the latest success has spurred her to persist in competing at the national level and aspire to compete on the international stage in the future.