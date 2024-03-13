Training intensifies for silat athletes eyeing 21st Sukma

SIBU (March 13): A total of 50 exponents from 14 pencak silat schools throughout the state took part in an intensive and centralised training programme at Kemuyang Youth Camp last weekend.

Head coach Fadzil Jamain said the top 35 will eventually be picked to represent Sarawak for the Malaysia Games (Sukma) in August after the seven-month training programme.

“We are serious and are leaving no stones unturned in our bid to help the state to lift the Sukma 2024 title,” he said at the launch of the Sarawak Sukma 2024 Pencak Silat team training programme last weekend.

Preparations for Sukma have been in full swing following the Sarawak Games (Suksar) held in Sibu in January.

Fadzil explained that the training at Kemuyang is divided into three phases. The first two phases focus on techniques and fighting skills.

“For phase three, the exponents will be sent to participate in tournaments in the peninsula and Thailand to assess their level of fitness and ability to maneuver their skills,” he tolf The Borneo Post.

Matches with local silat teams will also be staged for the exponents to further build on experience and mental strength.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Premier’s political secretary Syed Azmee Wan Junaidi told the exponents at the launch ceremony to reach for the stars.

“Aim high for the gold medals and it is an honor to bring pride to Sarawak. Reciprocate the trust given and shoulder the heavy responsibility given to you when you are chosen to represent the state,” he said.

Also present was Sarawak Silat team manager Dato Mohamad Yusnar Matalie.